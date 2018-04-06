Herbal Center (HLF) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Herbal Center (NYSE:HLF) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herbal Center were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Herbal Center by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbal Center in the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbal Center in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Herbal Center by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Herbal Center by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbal Center news, insider Shin-Shing Bosco Chiu sold 2,618 shares of Herbal Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $196,009.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Harms sold 3,470 shares of Herbal Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $259,798.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,063 over the last 90 days. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $8,501.56, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.21. Herbal Center has a 12-month low of $57.42 and a 12-month high of $100.45.

Herbal Center (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Herbal Center had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 457.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Herbal Center will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Herbal Center in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Herbal Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbal Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Herbal Center from $94.27 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbal Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Herbal Center Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

