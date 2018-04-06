Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $15.35 Million Stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,015,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 188,868 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 796,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 219,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 35,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. 3,374,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,537,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178,131.27, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

