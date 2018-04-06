Quantum (QAU) Reaches Market Cap of $7.23 Million

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00001406 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Gatehub. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $3,031.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00682182 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00184413 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035335 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,085,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,177,666 tokens. Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

