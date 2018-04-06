Quantum Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QAU)

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Quantum has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $3,652.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta, Gatehub and HitBTC. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00679564 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00184924 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,085,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,177,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Gatehub. It is not presently possible to buy Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

