Qube (CRYPTO:QUBE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $139,372.00

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Qube has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $139,372.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qube token can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Qube has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00681535 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185076 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00044924 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Qube

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Qube’s official website is www.qube.vip.

Qube Token Trading

Qube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to purchase Qube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qube must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

