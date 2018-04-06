Qumu (QUMU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qumu earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6194949430841 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Qumu stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 2,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.66, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.97.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Qumu had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. equities analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Qumu (QUMU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/qumu-qumu-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-13-updated.html.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation (Qumu) is an enterprise video content management software company. The Company is engaged in providing tools businesses need to create, manage, secure, deliver and measure their videos. The Company operates through the enterprise video content management software business segment. Its video content management software solutions allow organizations to create, capture, organize and deliver content across the extended enterprise to a range of end points, including mobile devices and thick or thin clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.