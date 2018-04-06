Quorum Health (QHC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.84. 165,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 254,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quorum Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quorum Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $281.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.75 million. Quorum Health had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Quorum Health Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quorum Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 16.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,625,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 317,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 38.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 69,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quorum Health during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR).

