Quotient’s (NASDAQ:QTNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quotient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

QTNT stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,780.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 12,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Quotient by 1,722.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited is a diagnostics company. The Company focuses on blood grouping and donor disease screening, which is referred to as transfusion diagnostics. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing conventional reagent products used for blood grouping within the global transfusion diagnostics market.

