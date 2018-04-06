Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) Stock Price

Press coverage about RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RAIT Financial Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.3666455551091 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley set a $1.00 price objective on shares of RAIT Financial Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

Shares of NYSE:RAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 5,327,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,980. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. RAIT Financial Trust has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on providing commercial real estate (CRE) financing throughout the United States. The core of its business is a full service CRE lending platform focused on first lien loans. It offers customized lending solutions to meet borrower needs and internal credit goals.

