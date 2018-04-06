Ralph Lauren (RL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren outperformed the industry in the past three months backed by robust bottom-line performance in recent quarters. Notably, third-quarter fiscal 2018 marked the company’s 12th consecutive earnings beat while sales lagged estimates after a beat in the previous quarter. Additionally, the company’s Way Forward Plan is on track, and it remains keen on bolstering digital and international presence. Also, the company has been gaining from favorable geographic and channel mix shifts along with lower promotions and reduced product costs. Further, management adjusted fiscal 2018 outlook to account for the positive currency rates, which are likely to aid revenues and operating margins. However, its North America business continues to suffer due to distribution and brand exits, planned reduction in shipments and promotions to enhance the quality of sales, and lower customer demand.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RL. Piper Jaffray set a $109.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.76.

RL stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.77. 845,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,531. The company has a market capitalization of $9,161.27, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

