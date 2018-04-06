Ramaco Resources (METC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 25.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 28,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,380. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 55.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 89.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 91.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral.

