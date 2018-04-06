Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce sales of $97.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted sales of $97.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $97.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $420.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.46. 547,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,529.79, a P/E ratio of -80.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rambus has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

In related news, SVP Laura Stark sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $41,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $90,571.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $336,442 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,474,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,231,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 941,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,803,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 329,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,785,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 225,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $17,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

