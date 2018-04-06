Critical Contrast: CEVA (CEVA) vs. Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rambus and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $393.10 million 3.82 -$22.86 million $0.45 30.18 CEVA $87.51 million 9.12 $17.02 million $0.80 44.88

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rambus has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rambus and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 2 4 0 2.67 CEVA 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rambus currently has a consensus price target of $16.48, suggesting a potential upside of 21.38%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.49%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Rambus.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -4.70% 9.54% 6.65% CEVA 19.46% 7.82% 6.94%

Summary

CEVA beats Rambus on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc. (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting. The Company collaborates with application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and System-on-Chip (SoC) designers, foundries, Internet protocol (IP) developers, processor companies, electronic design automation (EDA) companies and validation laboratories.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Its technologies are licensed in the form of intellectual property (IP), which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in cellular handsets, machine to machine type devices and base stations RAN, wired communications, advanced imaging, computer vision, audio/voice/ sensing, and IoT applications; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its products are primarily deployed in various markets, such as smartphones, tablets, drones, surveillance cameras, wearables, automotive ADAS, and industrial IoT applications, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected consumer and medical products. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

