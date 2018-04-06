Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will report $61.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the highest is $61.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $61.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $292.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $334.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $354.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNGR. Barclays set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 21,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,856. The company has a market cap of $124.37 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $15.70.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment.

