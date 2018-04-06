Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $6.90

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 71458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

RNGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo cut Ranger Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $10.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 and a P/E ratio of -9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 712.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 163,654 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment.

