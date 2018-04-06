Rawcoin (XRC) Price Tops $0.0228 on Exchanges

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Rawcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rawcoin has a market capitalization of $16,039.00 and approximately $130.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rawcoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00679111 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00185485 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035452 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046393 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Rawcoin Profile

Rawcoin (CRYPTO:XRC) is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin. The official message board for Rawcoin is forum.rawcoin.co. The official website for Rawcoin is rawcoin.co.

Rawcoin Coin Trading

Rawcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Rawcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rawcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rawcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

