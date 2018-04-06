Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Sensata Technologies worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 3,720 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $204,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sensata Technologies Holding has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $8,879.13, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $840.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/raymond-james-associates-buys-10988-shares-of-sensata-technologies-holding-st-updated-updated.html.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.