PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 4.52% of PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 279,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 250,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 213,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter.

PBP opened at $21.26 on Friday. PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

