Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $111,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 4,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $326,863.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $520,918.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,932 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo increased their price target on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.59.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 160,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $14,360.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/raymond-james-associates-has-7-04-million-holdings-in-nasdaq-inc-ndaq-updated.html.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.