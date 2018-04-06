Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,730 Shares of TSYS (NYSE:TSS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TSYS (NYSE:TSS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of TSYS worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TSYS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,578,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $915,773,000 after purchasing an additional 427,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TSYS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in TSYS by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,210,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,778,000 after acquiring an additional 200,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TSYS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,186,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TSYS by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after acquiring an additional 97,514 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $235,857.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,916.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Ussery sold 7,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $666,236.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,200 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,168. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,461.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TSYS has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

TSYS (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $870.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.20 million. TSYS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that TSYS will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. TSYS’s payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TSYS from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TSYS from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

