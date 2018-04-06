D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of D. R. Horton worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,757,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,724,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,533,000 after purchasing an additional 306,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,403,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,640 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,906,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,734,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after acquiring an additional 85,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $143,218.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $40,100.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,602 shares of company stock worth $10,828,080. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

NYSE:DHI opened at $46.56 on Friday. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,119.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/raymond-james-associates-raises-holdings-in-d-r-horton-inc-dhi-updated-updated.html.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.