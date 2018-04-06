Raymond James Financial Boosts Center Bancorp (CNOB) Price Target to $34.00

Center Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNOB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Center Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Center Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Center Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Center Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Center Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of Center Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 78,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,817. Center Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $930.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Center Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Center Bancorp had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. sell-side analysts predict that Center Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Center Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In related news, COO Christopher J. Ewing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $39,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $61,850.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 593,980 shares in the company, valued at $16,898,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,377 shares of company stock worth $359,186 over the last ninety days. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Center Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Center Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,479,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 123,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Center Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Center Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,270,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,716,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Center Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Center Bancorp Company Profile

