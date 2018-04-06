Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

RJF stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Raymond James Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,831.59, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other Raymond James Financial news, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,028 shares in the company, valued at $639,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 7,275 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $708,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,400.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock worth $3,774,080. 10.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,483,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,558,000 after buying an additional 383,937 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,218,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/raymond-james-financial-rjf-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine-updated.html.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.