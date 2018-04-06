15,032 Shares in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spartan Motors stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Spartan Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $575.47, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

