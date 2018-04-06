16,647 Shares in Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (THW) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:THW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 77,496 shares during the last quarter.

THW stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Kent acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,136.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

