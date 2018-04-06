Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $239,000 Position in PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio (KBWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 195,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC increased its position in PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000.

KBWR opened at $56.98 on Friday. PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

