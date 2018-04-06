Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Rayonier (RYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Rayonier worth $34,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rayonier by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,526.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.28. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

