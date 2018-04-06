Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rayonier earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3775160904078 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Rayonier stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4,526.98, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/rayonier-ryn-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.