Rayonier (RYN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Rayonier stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4,586.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

