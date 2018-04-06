Raytheon (RTN) VP Frank R. Jimenez Sells 1,494 Shares

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $320,149.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RTN traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $215.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,833. The stock has a market cap of $62,605.80, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $150.72 and a twelve month high of $222.82.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Several analysts have commented on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

