Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Blaine Michael Hobson Buys 10,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Blaine Michael Hobson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,500.00.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$7.17 on Friday. Real Matters Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$6.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

