Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) & Realogy (RLGY) Head-To-Head Review

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and Realogy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63 Realogy 2 2 5 0 2.33

Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus target price of $36.88, indicating a potential upside of 15.74%. Realogy has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Realogy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Realogy is more favorable than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Realogy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $728.14 million 6.86 $67.96 million $1.99 16.01 Realogy $6.11 billion 0.59 $431.00 million $1.57 17.60

Realogy has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties. Hudson Pacific Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realogy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Realogy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties 10.14% 1.81% 1.06% Realogy 7.05% 8.74% 2.92%

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Realogy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realogy pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hudson Pacific Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hudson Pacific Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realogy has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Realogy beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included office properties consisting of an aggregate of approximately 14.1 million square feet, and media and entertainment properties consisting of approximately 0.9 million square feet of sound-stage, office and supporting production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company also owned undeveloped density rights for approximately 2.5 million square feet of future office and residential space. The Company’s in-service office properties include stabilized office properties and lease-up office properties.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services. The Company’s operating platform is supported by the Company’s portfolio of industry franchise brokerage brands, including Century 21 , Coldwell Banker , Coldwell Banker Commercial , ERA , Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and the Company also owns and operates the Corcoran Group and CitiHabitats brands. On August 14, 2014, Realogy Holdings Corp, through its Realogy Group LLC wholly owned subsidiary, acquired ZipRealty Inc (ZipRealty).

