Seren Capital, Ltd. Sells 174,432 Shares of RealPage Inc (RP) Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 174,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $8,965,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,833,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,228,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seren Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 27,304 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $1,438,374.72.

On Monday, March 12th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 27,117 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,447,234.29.

On Thursday, March 8th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 126,405 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $6,699,465.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 57,358 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $3,000,396.98.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 312,682 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $16,534,624.16.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 34,052 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $1,538,809.88.

On Friday, January 5th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 121,180 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $5,516,113.60.

RP remained flat at $$52.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,772. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4,283.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.72 and a beta of 1.09.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $188.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.46 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 0.06%. research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,391,000 after acquiring an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,194,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,455,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,936,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,805,000 after acquiring an additional 187,399 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,258,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $69,482,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on RealPage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on RealPage to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RealPage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

