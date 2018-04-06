Realty Income (O) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $57.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Realty Income from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,908.68, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.95%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,531 shares in the company, valued at $883,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

