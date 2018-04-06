Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fibria (FBR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fibria (NYSE: FBR) recently:

3/27/2018 – Fibria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Fibria Celulose S.A., is a Brazil-based paper product company which produces bleached eucalyptus pulp exclusively from renewable plantations, which is mainly targeted to the main consumer markets and is also used for their own manufacturing of paper products. The Company's paper products can be divided into three major categories: uncoated and coated printing and writing papers; carbonless papers and thermal papers. Coated printing and writing paper is used for promotional materials, folders, internal sheets and cover of magazines, books, tabloids, inserts and mailing. Uncoated printing and writing paper is used in reels, sheets and cut-size designed for maximum performance in photocopying machines and laser and inkjet printers, and alkaline offset paper. Carbonless paper is used in producing multi-copy forms for credit card receipts, invoices and other applications. Thermal paper is used in fax machines, supermarket receipts, bar code labels, toll tickets and receipts for automated teller machines. "

3/21/2018 – Fibria was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/16/2018 – Fibria was downgraded by analysts at Scotia Howard Weill from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $20.25 price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Fibria was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2018 – Fibria had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs.

1/29/2018 – Fibria was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

FBR stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10,663.24, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of -0.10. Fibria has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Fibria (NYSE:FBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Fibria had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.38%. equities analysts forecast that Fibria will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fibria by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,380,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after buying an additional 623,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fibria by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 343,519 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC grew its holdings in Fibria by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 1,861,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 65,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fibria in the 4th quarter valued at $15,228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fibria by 11,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 651,526 shares in the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

