Societe Generale Upgrades Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59,372.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Reckitt Benckiser Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names.

