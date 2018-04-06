Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the open-source software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RHT. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Red Hat Software from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

RHT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.87. 198,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,431. The firm has a market cap of $26,872.79, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Red Hat Software has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $167.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat Software news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Red Hat Software in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Red Hat Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,432 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Red Hat Software in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Red Hat Software by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,899 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Red Hat Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 41,742 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/red-hat-rht-earns-hold-rating-from-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

Red Hat Software Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.