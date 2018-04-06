Canaccord Genuity Trims Redknee Solutions (TSE:RKN) Target Price to C$1.05

Redknee Solutions (TSE:RKN) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.05 in a research note published on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Redknee Solutions from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Redknee Solutions from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of RKN opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. Redknee Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$1.15.

Redknee Solutions (TSE:RKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.69 million for the quarter. Redknee Solutions had a negative return on equity of 909.02% and a negative net margin of 187.36%.

About Redknee Solutions

Redknee Solutions Inc provides real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions, and services. The company's monetization and subscriber management platform provides various solutions, such as converged billing and customer care, policy management, brand challenger, wholesale settlement, product catalog and order management, e-payment, and professional solutions to 250 service providers.

