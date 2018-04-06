Redrow plc (RDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 687.91 ($9.50).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.22) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, January 8th. Numis Securities raised shares of Redrow to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 729 ($10.07) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.98) to GBX 680 ($9.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 688 ($9.51) to GBX 650 ($8.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Redrow (RDW) traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching GBX 587.50 ($8.12). 567,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The company has a market cap of $2,210.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.21. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 488 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 673.50 ($9.31).

Redrow (LON:RDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported GBX 39.50 ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Redrow had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of £890 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company’s operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London.

