ReeCoin (REE) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, ReeCoin has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One ReeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReeCoin has a total market cap of $104,792.00 and $257.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.96 or 0.04329030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00677424 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00077419 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00058008 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032404 BTC.

ReeCoin Profile

ReeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. The official website for ReeCoin is reecoin.com. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev.

Buying and Selling ReeCoin

ReeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase ReeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ReeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReeCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.