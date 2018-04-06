Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

RGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,868.07% and a negative return on equity of 201.84%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 13,974,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,020 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/regulus-therapeutics-rgls-now-covered-by-b-riley-updated.html.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides.

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.