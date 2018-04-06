iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index makes up approximately 4.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index worth $26,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth Index stock opened at $156.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $166.51.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth Index

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

