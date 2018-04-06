ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.08% of ProAssurance worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

In other ProAssurance news, CEO William Stancil Starnes sold 25,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,424,538.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,280,237.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,074 shares of company stock worth $2,149,329. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,576.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.56. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $209.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.38%. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.39%.

PRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-has-2-56-million-stake-in-proassurance-co-pra-updated-updated.html.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.