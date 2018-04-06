iShares Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Trimmed by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 makes up approximately 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,606,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

iShares Russell 1000 stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $112.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

