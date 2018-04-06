Goldman Sachs Begins Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp set a $95.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

NYSE:RS opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $6,191.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $510,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Mollins sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $853,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,157,816.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,322 shares of company stock worth $5,431,021 in the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 117.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

