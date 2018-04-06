Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

RBNC stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849. The stock has a market cap of $257.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.32. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc, formerly Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc, serves as the bank holding company for Reliant Bank. The Company has two segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

