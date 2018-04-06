Relx (RENX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RENX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “RELX NV provides professional information solutions primarily in North America and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Information; Legal, and Exhibitions. Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and tools to help customers improve scientific and healthcare outcomes. Risk & Business Information segment provides data and analytics which enable customers to evaluate and manage risk. Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, news, business information and analysis to legal, corporate, Government and academic customers. Exhibitions segment, through the subsidiary Reed Exhibitions, organizes market events relevant to industry needs. RELX NV, formerly known as Reed Elsevier NV, is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Relx to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Relx to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE RENX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,589. Relx has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a $0.3902 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENX. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,706 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

