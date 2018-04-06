Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.06% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $28,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 103.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,194.54, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.94. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.09%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

