Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Varonis Systems worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNS. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.15.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. 16,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,645. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,767.95, a P/E ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 35,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $1,987,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 106,426 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $5,987,526.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,349.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,607 shares of company stock worth $14,774,744 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/renaissance-technologies-llc-buys-21400-shares-of-varonis-systems-inc-vrns-updated-updated.html.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.