Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.08 Million Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.06% of Capstead Mortgage worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,032,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 111,664 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMO opened at $8.68 on Friday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $812.94, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMO shares. ValuEngine cut Capstead Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Capstead Mortgage in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

